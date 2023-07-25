Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $13.55 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

