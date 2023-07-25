John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91. Approximately 1,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,739 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,114,000.

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

