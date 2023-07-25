John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Shares Down 0.1%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 471,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

