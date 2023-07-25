John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Shares Down 0.1%

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.