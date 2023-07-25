Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Strategic Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.7% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.60 and its 200 day moving average is $161.20. The stock has a market cap of $444.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

