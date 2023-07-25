Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT Raised to $184.00 at Raymond James

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $181.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

JNJ opened at $171.10 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average is $161.20. The company has a market capitalization of $444.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

