Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Given New $222.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $239.00 to $222.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JLL stock opened at $168.32 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $191.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.71 and its 200-day moving average is $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

