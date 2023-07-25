JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading Up 1.7%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 263 ($3.37). 342,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 194,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 258.50 ($3.31).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 265.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 317.32. The company has a market capitalization of £218.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 11.22.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is -703.52%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

