JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Trading Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 468.50 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 470 ($6.03). Approximately 607,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 677,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 471.50 ($6.05).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,146.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 464 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 458.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.98%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,146.34%.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

