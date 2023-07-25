Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:JNPR opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

