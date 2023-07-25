Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 342,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 92,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.