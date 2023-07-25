Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 57,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 118,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics
About Kazia Therapeutics
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kazia Therapeutics
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.