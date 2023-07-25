Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 57,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 118,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Kazia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

About Kazia Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:KZIA Free Report ) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.85% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

