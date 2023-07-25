Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Kemira Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62.

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp and paper, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

