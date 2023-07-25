Kenvue Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 31,312 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 569% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,682 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kenvue Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Baugh & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000.

Kenvue stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Kenvue has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.