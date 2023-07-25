KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Argus

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Argus from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

KeyCorp Trading Up 4.2 %

KEY stock opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

