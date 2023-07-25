KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Shares Up 0.3%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.14. 11,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 2,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 2.32% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

