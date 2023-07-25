Kinder Morgan Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 32,539 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 133% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,956 call options.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.8 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

