Kistos (LON:KIST) Price Target Raised to GBX 480

Kistos (LON:KIST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.39) to GBX 480 ($6.15) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kistos Trading Down 1.3 %

Kistos stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 244.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 298.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.00 and a beta of 0.61. Kistos has a 12-month low of GBX 223 ($2.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 665 ($8.53).

Get Kistos alerts:

Kistos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Kistos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kistos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.