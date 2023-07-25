Kistos (LON:KIST) Price Target Raised to GBX 480

Kistos (LON:KIST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.39) to GBX 480 ($6.15) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Kistos Trading Down 1.3 %
Kistos stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 244.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 298.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.00 and a beta of 0.61. Kistos has a 12-month low of GBX 223 ($2.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 665 ($8.53).
Kistos Company Profile
