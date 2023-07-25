Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNX. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $57.56 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,878. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

