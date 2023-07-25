Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KGS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.86.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of KGS stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Randall J. Hogan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ewan William Hamilton acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan acquired 3,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Kodiak Gas Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.