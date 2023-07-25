Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KGS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.86.
Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance
Shares of KGS stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Kodiak Gas Services as of its most recent SEC filing.
Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile
Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc
