Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KGS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KGS opened at $17.15 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $17.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ewan William Hamilton bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $310,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Kodiak Gas Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc

Featured Stories

