Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KGS. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $17.15 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $310,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at $310,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Kodiak Gas Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.