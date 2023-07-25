Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KGS. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.86.
Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $17.15 on Monday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $17.31.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 430,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Kodiak Gas Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Kodiak Gas Services
Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kodiak Gas Services
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.