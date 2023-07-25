KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

About KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHYB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,687 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

