KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79.
KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF
About KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF
The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.