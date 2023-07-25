KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Shares Up 4.8%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $13.15. 32,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 681% from the average session volume of 4,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.03% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

