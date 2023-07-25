Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. CL King raised their target price on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC increased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 182,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.50, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $418.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.08 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is -116.67%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.