Laramide Resources (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) Shares Up 7.9%

Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 30,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 18,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

