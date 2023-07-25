Latitude Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of JNJ opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $444.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

