Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lear by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Lear by 847.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,541 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $151.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.01 and a 200-day moving average of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lear from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.08.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.