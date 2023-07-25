Leidos (LDOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Leidos to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY23 guidance at $6.40-6.80 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leidos Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. Leidos has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.55.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

