Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Position Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $123.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

