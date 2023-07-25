Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.77.

LBTYA stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.91.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after purchasing an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

