Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,720 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 213.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

