Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,623 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 382.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,347,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lucid Group Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $20.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

