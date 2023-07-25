Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Stake Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lucid Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

