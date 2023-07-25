Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Lyft Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 151.57%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.87 million. Analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 210,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 125,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

