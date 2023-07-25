M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Trading Down 0.1%

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 94,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 105,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,780,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,751,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,972,000. RPO LLC lifted its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 464,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 240,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.