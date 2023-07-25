Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives $43.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $120.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

