Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.7 %

MAIN opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 61.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.38%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

