Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) Shares Down 0.4%

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2023

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCGet Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 2,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 21,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maquia Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 75.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.