Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) Shares Down 0.4%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 2,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 21,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maquia Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 75.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

