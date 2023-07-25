Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.43. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

