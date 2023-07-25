Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of MRIN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.43. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.38.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 113.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%.
Institutional Trading of Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Featured Stories
