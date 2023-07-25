MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZO. Raymond James cut MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on MarineMax from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MarineMax by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in MarineMax by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MarineMax by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Trading Up 0.2 %

MarineMax stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. MarineMax has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $851.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.47.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.