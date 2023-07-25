Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $182,438,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Markel Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,849,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,324,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,586,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel acquired 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,425.45 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,458.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,357.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,341.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 77.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

