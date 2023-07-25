Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.69) to GBX 235 ($3.01) in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.87) to GBX 153 ($1.96) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.92) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

