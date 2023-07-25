Marquee Raine Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.
Marquee Raine Acquisition Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14.
About Marquee Raine Acquisition
Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marquee Raine Acquisition
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.