Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $183.00 to $212.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Marriott International traded as high as $196.05 and last traded at $196.05, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.90.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.60. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

