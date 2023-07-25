MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MasterBrand Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $12.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. MasterBrand has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasterBrand Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBC. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 8,333.3% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 40.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

