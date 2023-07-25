MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
MasterBrand Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $12.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. MasterBrand has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MasterBrand Company Profile
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.
