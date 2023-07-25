Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.11.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $404.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.80. The company has a market cap of $383.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $404.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock valued at $211,635,322. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

