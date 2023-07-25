Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $470.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $437.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $425.11.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $404.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $404.91.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.