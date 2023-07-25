MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Down 1.1 %

MaxLinear stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $43.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

MaxLinear Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.