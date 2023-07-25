mdf commerce (MECVF) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Free Report) is one of 136 public companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare mdf commerce to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

mdf commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. mdf commerce pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 5,752.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. mdf commerce is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares mdf commerce and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio mdf commerce N/A N/A 3.22 mdf commerce Competitors $237.41 million -$2.12 million -307.72

Insider and Institutional Ownership

mdf commerce’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than mdf commerce. mdf commerce is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

24.5% of mdf commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for mdf commerce and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mdf commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A mdf commerce Competitors 249 1332 1884 23 2.48

mdf commerce currently has a consensus target price of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 46.71%. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 69.16%. Given mdf commerce’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe mdf commerce has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares mdf commerce and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mdf commerce N/A N/A N/A mdf commerce Competitors -51.65% -90.40% -14.43%

Summary

mdf commerce beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace. The company was formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. and changed its name to mdf commerce inc. in September 2020. mdf commerce inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

