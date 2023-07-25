Medifast (NYSE:MED) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Medifast Trading Up 4.3 %

MED stock opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.25. Medifast has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $178.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The business had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medifast will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after buying an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

